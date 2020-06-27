Global  

Stone Cold, Cena, Batista, Foley and others on why The Undertaker is one of the all-time greats

FOX Sports Saturday, 27 June 2020
Stone Cold, Cena, Batista, Foley and others on why The Undertaker is one of the all-time greatsWith his long anticipated retirement finally official, several of the greatest superstars in WWE history pay tribute to The Undertaker. Stone Cold Steve Austin, John Cena, Mick Foley, Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, Triple H and others recant what makes The Deadman one of the most memorable legends the business will ever know.
