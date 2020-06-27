|
Stone Cold, Cena, Batista, Foley and others on why The Undertaker is one of the all-time greats
Saturday, 27 June 2020 ()
With his long anticipated retirement finally official, several of the greatest superstars in WWE history pay tribute to The Undertaker. Stone Cold Steve Austin, John Cena, Mick Foley, Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, Triple H and others recant what makes The Deadman one of the most memorable legends the business will ever know.
|
|
|
|
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this