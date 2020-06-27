|
UFC in chaos as Jorge Masvidal vows to quit days after Conor McGregor retires
Saturday, 27 June 2020 ()
Jorge Masvidal claims he is 'set for life' and has threatened to quit the UFC as his pay feud with the company drags on. Conor McGregor also retired a couple of weeks ago
