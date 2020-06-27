Global  

UFC in chaos as Jorge Masvidal vows to quit days after Conor McGregor retires

Daily Star Saturday, 27 June 2020 ()
UFC in chaos as Jorge Masvidal vows to quit days after Conor McGregor retiresJorge Masvidal claims he is 'set for life' and has threatened to quit the UFC as his pay feud with the company drags on. Conor McGregor also retired a couple of weeks ago
