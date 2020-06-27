Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pep Guardiola sends message to Liverpool FC after title win

The Sport Review Saturday, 27 June 2020 ()
Pep Guardiola was quick to congratulate Liverpool FC for playing an “incredible” season after they were crowned as Premier League champions for the first time on Thursday night. The Reds were handed the title after Chelsea FC claimed a 2-1 win over Guardiola’s Manchester City side at Stamford Bridge on Thursday evening. Liverpool FC had […]

The post Pep Guardiola sends message to Liverpool FC after title win appeared first on The Sport Review.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Pep congratulates Liverpool on PL win

Pep congratulates Liverpool on PL win 00:35

 Pep Guardiola congratulated Liverpool on winning the Premier League but says Manchester City can be proud after winning eight of last 10 domestic trophies.

Related videos from verified sources

Liverpool win 1st Premier League title in 30 years after Chelsea beat Man City [Video]

Liverpool win 1st Premier League title in 30 years after Chelsea beat Man City

This footage was filmed and produced on 25 June 2020. The Liverpool Football Club has clinched the Premier League championship after Manchester City lost out 2-1 to Chelsea, handing the Reds their..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 06:04Published
Liverpool win historic Premier League title and fans go wild [Video]

Liverpool win historic Premier League title and fans go wild

Liverpool win historic Premier League title and fans go wild

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 02:11Published
Rodgers: Liverpool title win iconic [Video]

Rodgers: Liverpool title win iconic

Brendan Rodgers says he's very happy for his former club Liverpool to have ended its wait for a Premier League title.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:17Published

Related news from verified sources

EPL: Manchester City make winning return with 3-0 Liverpool drubbing

 Manchester City secured the first win of the Premier League's restart with a 3-0 victory over 10-man Arsenal at an empty Etihad on Wednesday as the English top...
Mid-Day

How far are Liverpool behind Man United in titles? Reds still trial their rivals despite top-flight glory

 Liverpool are, finally, Premier League champions. The Reds clinched the top-flight crown at long last on June 25 as Chelsea’s 2-1 win over Manchester City...
talkSPORT

Every word Lampard said on impressive Man City win, Pulisic, Liverpool's title

Every word Lampard said on impressive Man City win, Pulisic, Liverpool's title The head coach was delighted with his team's win over Pep Guardiola's defensively shoddy side
Football.london


Tweets about this