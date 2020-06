Jurgen Klopp dubbed Shankly ‘reincarnated in a German’ by Bruce Grobbelaar Saturday, 27 June 2020 ( 57 minutes ago )

Former Liverpool goalkeeper Bruce Grobbelaar has compared Jurgen Klopp to legendary Reds boss Bill Shankly for his influence on the club since arriving from Germany in 2015 Former Liverpool goalkeeper Bruce Grobbelaar has compared Jurgen Klopp to legendary Reds boss Bill Shankly for his influence on the club since arriving from Germany in 2015 👓 View full article