Pravin Tambe applies for CPL but has to retire for BCCI NOC Saturday, 27 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Veteran Mumbai leg spinner Pravin Tambe has put his name for the Caribbean Premier League players' draft but BCCI is unlikely to give him permission unless the 48-year-old announces retirement from Indian domestic cricket. The BCCI had not allowed Tambe for the now postponed IPL edition for KKR as he flouted the rules appearing... 👓 View full article

