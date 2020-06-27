Global  

Jurgen epitomises everything Liverpool stands for: Kenny Dalglish

Mid-Day Saturday, 27 June 2020 ()
Kenny Dalglish hailed "fantastic" Jurgen Klopp as the key to Liverpool's first English title for 30 years after the Reds were crowned Premier League champions on Thursday. Until Klopp arrived at Anfield in 2015, Liverpool were in danger of being left behind by big-spending Manchester City and Chelsea. But the Liverpool manager...
 Sir Kenny Dalglish praises manager Jurgen Klopp for his influence on and off the pitch after Liverpool win the Premier League.

