Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

News24.com | How the Bundesliga became the first top league to restart

News24 Saturday, 27 June 2020 ()
When Christian Seifert, chief executive of the German Football League, hands the Bundesliga trophy to Bayern Munich his gamble to restart football paid off.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

10 Things You Should Know About The Premier League’s Return! [Video]

10 Things You Should Know About The Premier League’s Return!

Football is coming back to the UK after plans were announced to restart the Premier League on the 17th June. However, it won’t be quite the same as you remember it. On this week's Top 10 we look at..

Credit: FootballDaily     Duration: 12:46Published
NWSL Players Association Vice President Rachel Corsie On League's Upcoming Challenge Cup [Video]

NWSL Players Association Vice President Rachel Corsie On League's Upcoming Challenge Cup

The National Women’s Soccer League has announced plans to become the first American team sport to return to action. They’re condensing the season into a 25-game Challenge Cup starting June 27 on..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 04:43Published
Wolfsburg v Dortmund: Bundesliga match preview [Video]

Wolfsburg v Dortmund: Bundesliga match preview

Borussia Dortmund boss Lucien Favre looks ahead to his side's Bundesliga clash with Wolfsburg on Saturday. His side are hoping to keep up the pressure on Bayern Munich at the top of the league after..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:03Published

Related news from verified sources

Bundesliga TV Rights Deal Suggests a Softening Market

 The value of the broadcast rights for Germany’s top league, the first major European soccer deal agreed upon since the health crisis, fell amid concerns about...
NYTimes.com


Tweets about this