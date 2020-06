Jane Cubbidge RT @BBCNews: Lewis Hamilton says Bernie Ecclestone comments on race 'ignorant' https://t.co/OBdUyKYlFn 9 seconds ago Sokkaa_RSS Lewis Hamilton says Bernie Ecclestone comments on race 'ignorant' https://t.co/3KhWUWduEn https://t.co/Lr0WvOGcPe 24 seconds ago しまこ@きもの展に行きたい RT @cnnsport: Often 'Black people are more racist than White people,' says ex-F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone. Read more 👉https://t.co/eZfzF0… 59 seconds ago Amigo News 🇬🇧 BBC SPORT - Lewis Hamilton says Bernie Ecclestone comments on race 'ignorant' https://t.co/ZM2eNPanaI 2 minutes ago F1reader Lewis Hamilton says Bernie Ecclestone comments on race 'ignorant' https://t.co/Assfyb5Hlg #F1 #Hamilton 3 minutes ago Bella ASAPADI RT @thetimes: Bernie Ecclestone has claimed that black people are more racist than white people “in lots of cases” and said that Lewis Hami… 4 minutes ago