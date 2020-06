PM should condemn Chinese incursions: Sibal Saturday, 27 June 2020 ( 35 minutes ago )

The Congress on Saturday asked PM Modi to publicly condemn China for its "brazen incursions" into Indian territory and urged the government to take "strong and quick action" to resolve the LAC issue. Kapil Sibal said that the Prime Minister should address the nation and promise that anyone capturing Indian territory would be pushed back. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related videos from verified sources Watch: Congress warns Modi govt about Chinese incursions in Arunachal Pradesh



Amid the tension in Ladakh between India and China, Congress has now warned the Modi government over PLA incursions in Arunachal Pradesh. Congress leader Manish Tewari cited remarks made by BJP MP.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:09 Published 3 days ago

Tweets about this