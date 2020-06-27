Atalanta 3/5 to score over 1.5 goals against Udinese in Sunday’s Serie A contest Saturday, 27 June 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Competition: Serie A Market: Atalanta to score over 1.5 goals Odds: 3/5 @ Bet 365 Looking to build off of what was a stunning comeback in midweek, Atalanta will make the trip to an empty Dacia Arena on Sunday evening. Starting with the hosts, watching fellow strugglers Torino pick up a 1-0 win on the road […]



The post Atalanta 3/5 to score over 1.5 goals against Udinese in Sunday’s Serie A contest appeared first on Soccer News. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this