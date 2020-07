Newcastle stars frantically refreshing Twitter amid Bale and Coutinho links Saturday, 27 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Newcastle skipper Jamaal Lascelles admits he was fixated on Twitter as the Magpies were linked with the likes of Gareth Bale and Philippe Coutinho earlier this year Newcastle skipper Jamaal Lascelles admits he was fixated on Twitter as the Magpies were linked with the likes of Gareth Bale and Philippe Coutinho earlier this year 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this