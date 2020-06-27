Espanyol sack Abelardo as Rufete takes charge of LaLiga strugglers Saturday, 27 June 2020 ( 56 minutes ago )

Relegation-threatened Espanyol have sacked Abelardo Fernandez and placed Francisco Rufete in charge of the team for the rest of the LaLiga season. Following back-to-back defeats to Levante and Real Betis, bottom club Espanyol have decided to make a change in a desperate bid to preserve their top-flight status. Sporting director Rufete is tasked with trying to produce a […]



