Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jarrell Miller reportedly tests positive for ANOTHER performance-enhancing substance ahead of first fight since cancelled Anthony Joshua bout

talkSPORT Saturday, 27 June 2020 ()
Jarrell Miller has reportedly tested positive for a performance-enhancing substance once again and had his return fight cancelled as a result. The unbeaten heavyweight was previously due to face Anthony Joshua last June, but failed multiple drugs tests and so his place was taken by Andy Ruiz Jr. Now, Miller has signed with Bob Arum’s […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Tyson Fury on Anthony Joshua fight: I am a force to be reckoned with [Video]

Tyson Fury on Anthony Joshua fight: I am a force to be reckoned with

World Heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has said he believes he can beat Anthony Joshua in their upcoming fight.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:56Published
Joshua and Fury agree a two-fight deal [Video]

Joshua and Fury agree a two-fight deal

Anthony Joshua has reached an agreement with Tyson Fury on a two-fight deal, says promoter Eddie Hearn.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 03:45Published
Joshua and Fury agree terms on two-fight deal, says promoter Hearn [Video]

Joshua and Fury agree terms on two-fight deal, says promoter Hearn

Fury says Joshua fight is on next year

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:33Published

Related news from verified sources

Jarrell Miller return off after positive performance-enhancing substance test

Jarrell Miller return off after positive performance-enhancing substance test Jarrell Miller was due to fight Jerry Forrest on July 9 though has reportedly tested positive for a performance-enhancing substance, just over a year after...
Daily Star


Tweets about this

bigdaddycasino

bigdaddy Jarrell Miller reportedly tests positive for PEDs, pulled from July 9 comeback fight https://t.co/uvo0CrxkMA… https://t.co/AcIgkrN3ko 16 hours ago

official_marcks

Marcus Oriobosa RT @TelegraphSport: American heavyweight Jarrell Miller tests positive for a banned substance | @GarethADaviesDT reports https://t.co/NPgQQ… 17 hours ago

TelegraphSport

Telegraph Sport American heavyweight Jarrell Miller tests positive for a banned substance | @GarethADaviesDT reports https://t.co/NPgQQYXn3k 19 hours ago

SportsbookBTC

Bitcoin Sportsbook 🥇 Jarrell Miller reportedly tests positive for ANOTHER performance-enhancing substance ahead of first fight since can… https://t.co/FLNYJfPrKS 19 hours ago

BoxingAntics

BoxingAntics Damnit Miller! Jarrell Miller reportedly tests positive for PEDs, pulled from July 9 comeback fight. https://t.co/v5DZ4qC7G8 19 hours ago

WeldtoWrite

Louie Lozano RT @EdLatimore: Again!? Jarrell Miller reportedly tests positive for another performance-enhancing substance https://t.co/Cp6yIjaycf 20 hours ago

EdLatimore

Ed Latimore Again!? Jarrell Miller reportedly tests positive for another performance-enhancing substance https://t.co/Cp6yIjaycf 21 hours ago