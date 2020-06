TPC River Highlands Profile TPC River Highlands, home of the Travelers Championship, is a pure shot-making test capable of withstanding the PGA Tour's best players. Katie Johnston reports.

Dow Movers: MRK, TRV



In early trading on Thursday, shares of Travelers Companies topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 4.1%. Year to date, Travelers Companies has.. Credit: Market News Video Duration: 01:03 Published on May 7, 2020