Former Buccaneers coach, GM Phil Krueger, dies at 90 Saturday, 27 June 2020 ( 19 minutes ago )

Phil Krueger, who was part of the first coaching staff in Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ history, has died. He was 90. Phil Krueger, who was part of the first coaching staff in Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ history, has died. He was 90. 👓 View full article