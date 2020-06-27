Global  

Aric Almirola wins Stage 2 at Pocono Raceway

FOX Sports Saturday, 27 June 2020 ()
Aric Almirola wins Stage 2 at Pocono RacewayAric Almirola wins his fourth career stage win and first of the season at Pocono Raceway during Saturday's NASCAR Cup Series race.
