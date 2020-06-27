Coach Billy Carson Aric Almirola wins Stage 2 at Pocono Raceway https://t.co/CkPFCLCPmR https://t.co/3q69Yw14PC 3 minutes ago
Peter Steinberg RT @roushyates: A @FordPerformance 1-2 for Stage 2! @Aric_Almirola wins the stage followed closely by @joeylogano.
#PoconoOrganics350 | #… 13 minutes ago
WILL KRUGER RT @n2sc4r: STAGE 2 COMPLETE: @Aric_Almirola wins the stage! #NASCAR #PoconoOrganics325 22 minutes ago
TheRealMrACL Aric Almirola wins Stage 2 👍🏼 23 minutes ago
Colten Slayton Aric Almirola Wins Stage 2 at @PoconoRaceway! 🏁🏁 #NASCAR #PoconoDouble #PoconoOrganics325 https://t.co/UX5vAuXnvc 24 minutes ago
Little c 🇺🇸🍺🏁 @Aric_Almirola wins stage 2
👊🇺🇸🏁 https://t.co/SNVpQkyC0f 28 minutes ago
Brock Kowalski @Aric_Almirola wins Stage 2 at @PoconoRaceway.
@TylerReddick sits in the 36th in his @TeamChevy.
Reddick got involv… https://t.co/Req8tpeg4A 28 minutes ago
GunniferJenning RT @jeff_gluck: Aric Almirola wins Stage 2 at Pocono. First stage win of the season and first playoff point.
Others getting stage points:… 29 minutes ago