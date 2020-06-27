Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Aric Almirola wins Stage 2 at Pocono Raceway

FOX Sports Saturday, 27 June 2020 ()
Aric Almirola wins Stage 2 at Pocono RacewayAric Almirola wins his fourth career stage win and first of the season at Pocono Raceway during Saturday's NASCAR Cup Series race.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Tweets about this

fayemi_wole

motorious automotive, llc RT @jeff_gluck: Aric Almirola wins Stage 2 at Pocono. First stage win of the season and first playoff point. Others getting stage points:… 17 minutes ago

fayemi_wole

motorious automotive, llc RT @jim_utter: .@Aric_Almirola wins Stage 2 18 minutes ago

voiceofthehwy

voiceofthehwy Aric Almirola wins Stage 2 at Pocono Raceway https://t.co/obV26b7eni 29 minutes ago

CoachCarson

Coach Billy Carson Aric Almirola wins Stage 2 at Pocono Raceway https://t.co/CkPFCLCPmR https://t.co/3q69Yw14PC 32 minutes ago

epzik8

Peter Steinberg RT @roushyates: A @FordPerformance 1-2 for Stage 2! @Aric_Almirola wins the stage followed closely by @joeylogano. #PoconoOrganics350 | #… 42 minutes ago

Will10166102

WILL KRUGER RT @n2sc4r: STAGE 2 COMPLETE: @Aric_Almirola wins the stage! #NASCAR #PoconoOrganics325 52 minutes ago

TheRealMrACL

TheRealMrACL Aric Almirola wins Stage 2 👍🏼 52 minutes ago

ColtenSlayton

Colten Slayton Aric Almirola Wins Stage 2 at @PoconoRaceway! 🏁🏁 #NASCAR #PoconoDouble #PoconoOrganics325 https://t.co/UX5vAuXnvc 53 minutes ago