Jackie Powell RT @NewsdaySports: New @NYLiberty head coach Walt Hopkins looks like perfect choice for unconventional times | @meanbarb https://t.co/49jEM… 4 days ago

Greg Logan New Liberty head coach Walt Hopkins looks like perfect choice for unconventional times https://t.co/pwKnYBzmO5 via @Newsday 4 days ago

Alan McNeer RT @WBBDaily: New Liberty head coach Walt Hopkins looks like perfect choice for unconventional times https://t.co/QlWTTkudkS via @Newsday 5 days ago

Women's Basketball DAILY New Liberty head coach Walt Hopkins looks like perfect choice for unconventional times https://t.co/QlWTTkudkS via @Newsday 5 days ago