Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Liverpool fans slammed for 'unacceptable' celebrations

Mid-Day Sunday, 28 June 2020 ()
Premier League champions Liverpool were forced to criticise their fans' "wholly unacceptable" behaviour after police claimed glasses and bottles were thrown at them during title celebrations that turned violent. Liverpool supporters have ignored coronavirus social distancing guidelines since Jurgen Klopp's side were crowned...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Sky News UK Studios - Published
News video: Liverpool fans' behaviour 'criminal'

Liverpool fans' behaviour 'criminal' 02:52

 Police have condemned the actions of some Liverpool fans during celebrations of the club's Premier League title win.

Related videos from verified sources

Police take extra powers in Liverpool as Liver Building burns amid celebrations [Video]

Police take extra powers in Liverpool as Liver Building burns amid celebrations

Police have been granted more power to disperse crowds in Liverpool after part of the Liver Building caught on fire amid wild celebrations over the city’s Premier League triumph. A clean-up operation..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published
Liverpool win historic Premier League title and fans go wild [Video]

Liverpool win historic Premier League title and fans go wild

This footage was filmed and produced on 26 June 2020. Liverpool FC have ended a three-decade drought to become Premier League champions. And what a period it has been for the Reds: they won the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:12Published
Jurgen Klopp lauds Liverpool players for ‘writing their own history’ [Video]

Jurgen Klopp lauds Liverpool players for ‘writing their own history’

Jurgen Klopp hails his Liverpool players for “writing their own history” after they won the Premier League title. Klopp also reserves praise for the fans too, saying he doesn't "underestimate" how..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:24Published

Related news from verified sources

News24.com | Liverpool fans slammed for 'unacceptable' celebrations

 Liverpool on Saturday criticised some of its own fans for "wholly unacceptable" behaviour after they crowded parts of the city to celebrate the team's first...
News24

Liverpool fans' celebrations 'wholly unacceptable', says club

 Thousands of Reds fans celebrated in the city centre on Friday night despite warnings from police and politicians
Independent


Tweets about this