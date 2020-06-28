|
Liverpool fans slammed for 'unacceptable' celebrations
Sunday, 28 June 2020 ()
Premier League champions Liverpool were forced to criticise their fans' "wholly unacceptable" behaviour after police claimed glasses and bottles were thrown at them during title celebrations that turned violent. Liverpool supporters have ignored coronavirus social distancing guidelines since Jurgen Klopp's side were crowned...
|
|
|
|
|
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this