Tweets about this BlueCollarBlueShirts RT @marc_raimondi: Biggest takeaway from the main event? What’s next for Poirier and Hooker? How did Mike Perry’s unique corner strategy wo… 3 minutes ago ESPN 690 Experts debate who's next for Dustin Poirier and Mike Perry's coach-less strategy https://t.co/gmFFN2oxfd https://t.co/q1vYVvic86 3 minutes ago One Sports Dustin Poirier remained a title contender and Mike Perry won without any coaches in his corner. Our expert panel di… https://t.co/d6ww6S4lWo 8 minutes ago Marc Raimondi Biggest takeaway from the main event? What’s next for Poirier and Hooker? How did Mike Perry’s unique corner strate… https://t.co/RWuEddQsgp 19 minutes ago