‘It hurts’: Man United boss reacts to Liverpool FC’s title triumph

The Sport Review Sunday, 28 June 2020 ()
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has congratulated Liverpool FC on winning the Premier League title this season but admits that it “hurts” for his Manchester United team to miss out. Liverpool FC were officially crowned as Premier League champions on Thursday night after Chelsea FC sealed a 2-1 win over Manchester City at Stamford Bridge to leave […]

'It hurts': Man United boss reacts to Liverpool FC's title triumph
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Klopp reflects on Liverpool's title triumph

Klopp reflects on Liverpool's title triumph 02:56

 Liverpool's first league title in 30 years has prompted an outpouring of emotion from players, staff and fans. In the wake of a squad party which went on until the early hours, manager Jurgen Klopp was asked for his thoughts on the achievement.

