|
‘It hurts’: Man United boss reacts to Liverpool FC’s title triumph
Sunday, 28 June 2020 ()
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has congratulated Liverpool FC on winning the Premier League title this season but admits that it “hurts” for his Manchester United team to miss out. Liverpool FC were officially crowned as Premier League champions on Thursday night after Chelsea FC sealed a 2-1 win over Manchester City at Stamford Bridge to leave […]
The post ‘It hurts’: Man United boss reacts to Liverpool FC’s title triumph appeared first on The Sport Review.
|
|
|
|
|
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this