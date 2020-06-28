Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Watford vs Southampton, Premier League: Live streaming, Dream11, teams, time in India & where to watch

DNA Sunday, 28 June 2020 ()
WAT vs SOU Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Watford vs Southampton Dream11 Team Player List, WAT Dream11 Team Player List, SOU Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Premier League, Watford vs Southampton Head to Head
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Euronews English - Published
News video: Liverpool crowned Premier League champions for first time in 30 years

Liverpool crowned Premier League champions for first time in 30 years 01:21

 Liverpool crowned Premier League champions for first time in 30 years

Related videos from verified sources

Liverpool fans relishing Premier League title success [Video]

Liverpool fans relishing Premier League title success

Many Liverpool fans woke up still in a state of shock on Friday morning as it was still sinking in that their side are Premier League champions for the first time in 30 years.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 04:28Published
Liverpool fan to cut hair for first time in 17 years after Reds win title [Video]

Liverpool fan to cut hair for first time in 17 years after Reds win title

Uke Krasniqi, a Liverpool fan living in Kosovo has not cut his hair in 17 years after pledging to wait until they next win the title. Manchester City’s defeat to Chelsea confirmed the Reds’ long..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:16Published
Liverpool Wins English Premier League For The First Time [Video]

Liverpool Wins English Premier League For The First Time

Liverpool wins English Premier League after a pause in English soccer during the coronavirus outbreak. The soccer team beat Crystal Palace 4-0 and only needed to wait on Manchester City and Chelsea to..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Related news from verified sources

Watford vs Leicester City, Premier League 2019-20: Live streaming, Dream11, teams, time in India & where to watch

 WAT vs LEI Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Watford vs Leicester City Dream11 Team Player List, WAT Dream11 Team Player...
DNA

Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace, Premier League: Live streaming, Dream11, teams, time in India & where to watch

 BOU vs CRY Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace Dream11 Team Player List, BOU Dream11 Team...
DNA

Norwich City vs Everton, Premier League: Live streaming, Dream11, teams, time in India & where to watch

 NOR vs EVE Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Norwich City vs Everton Dream11 Team Player List, NOR Dream11 Team Player...
DNA


Tweets about this