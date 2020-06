Joseph stack RT @AlexMiller91: Good performances all over the pitch for Sheffield Wednesday at Bristol City today. A solid away performance. How big co… 14 minutes ago Patrick's Punts WINNER! #footballbetting in the #SkyBetChampionship, SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY, advised at 9/5 last Friday to beat Bristo… https://t.co/OKmYeG0Jb1 20 minutes ago enmanuel reyes #Championship Jornada 39 finalizada Bristol City 1-2 Sheffield Wednesday Nottingham Forest 3-1 Huddersfield Town 37 minutes ago 🅦🅞🅩 RT @robstaton: Garry Monk believes the culture is changing at Sheffield Wednesday, after a 2-1 win at Bristol City #SWFC @BBCLookNorth http… 40 minutes ago Adam Championship Fans: Hahah Forest are***because they drew with Sheffield Wednesday they won’t go up!....... Bristo… https://t.co/9AHE1MpLNd 46 minutes ago Notorious D.O.G🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 RT @YorkshireFooty_: Here is the report from Sheffield Wednesday's win over Bristol City at Ashton Gate this afternoon by @george_barber01… 1 hour ago Paul Garbutt @GoldbergRadio Question for the Podcast Adrian - what changes would you and Chris make to the starting eleven again… https://t.co/MsUMW8OkZI 1 hour ago Alex Miller That man Joe Crann rated Sheffield Wednesday's players after their 2-1 win at Ashton Gate. Who was your MoM?… https://t.co/QUGONqMkMs 1 hour ago