KCR for Bharat Ratna to PV Narasimha Rao

Desai 💖🇮🇳 Salutations to P.V.Narasimha Rao on his 99th birth anniversary. True Bharat Ratna who streed India out of economic… https://t.co/RghQ0gEbgb 13 seconds ago Indian RT @Suhelseth: It’s an absolute shame that to this day, P V Narasimha Rao, who changed the economic history of India has still not been awa… 19 seconds ago Alok Nautiyal RT @Suhelseth: Prime Minister @narendramodi nothing would be more gratifying and purposeful than announcing a Bharat Ratna for P V Narasimh… 30 seconds ago Nishant RT @amritabhinder: KCR to lead delegation to PM Modi seeking Bharat Ratna for PV Narasimha Rao via ⁦@TOIIndiaNews⁩ I second this :) htt… 1 minute ago Animeet Hazra RT @anujdhar: Good move by KCR 🙏 One day, i hope to see headline -- " Bengal CM to lead all-party delegation seeking acceptance by Central… 2 minutes ago sachin kumar RT @Akash_NSA: Today is the #BirthAnniversary of P. V. Narasimha Rao, Pride of Telugu people, Architect of modern self reliant India, the m… 2 minutes ago