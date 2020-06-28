|
KCR for Bharat Ratna to PV Narasimha Rao
Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao will lead a delegation to meet PM Narendra Modi and urge him to honour late PV Narasimha Rao with Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian award of the country. The state government has also proposed to urge the Centre to name Hyderabad Central University after PV Narasimha Rao, release a postal stamp and install his portrait in the Parliament.
