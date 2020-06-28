Global  

KCR for Bharat Ratna to PV Narasimha Rao

IndiaTimes Sunday, 28 June 2020
Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao will lead a delegation to meet PM Narendra Modi and urge him to honour late PV Narasimha Rao with Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian award of the country. The state government has also proposed to urge the Centre to name Hyderabad Central University after PV Narasimha Rao, release a postal stamp and install his portrait in the Parliament.
Twitterati demand Bharat Ratna for Akshay Kumar, Sonu Sood post their contribution during COVID-19 pandemic

 Twitterati have showed their support to Akshay Kumar and Sonu Sood while there is demand to honour PV Narasimha Rao
