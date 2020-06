Related videos from verified sources Mourinho: Football perfection only possible with fans



Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho says football will only feel complete when fans are allowed to return to stadiums. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:30 Published 1 week ago Oliver Dowden urges football fans to stay home



Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden discusses the return of the Premier League and urges fans to respect lockdown rules by supporting at home. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:03 Published 2 weeks ago ‘Trust fans, don’t use neutral venues’



The Sunday Supplement panel say the Premier League should trust football fans to not congregate outside stadiums, and believe matches should be played at home grounds rather than neutral venues. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 05:29 Published on May 31, 2020

Tweets about this