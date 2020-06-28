Haaland dismisses Dortmund exit rumours Sunday, 28 June 2020 ( 35 minutes ago )

Speaking to German newspaper WAZ (as relayed by Sky Sports), Erling Haaland dismissed the rumours he could leave Borussia Dortmund this summer after only half a season since arriving from RB Salzburg. Prior to the move, the striker was heavily linked with Manchester United, but his choice to join Dortmund instead has arguably shown him […]



The post Haaland dismisses Dortmund exit rumours appeared first on Soccer News. 👓 View full article

