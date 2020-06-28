Global  

Haaland dismisses Dortmund exit rumours

Sunday, 28 June 2020
Speaking to German newspaper WAZ (as relayed by Sky Sports), Erling Haaland dismissed the rumours he could leave Borussia Dortmund this summer after only half a season since arriving from RB Salzburg. Prior to the move, the striker was heavily linked with Manchester United, but his choice to join Dortmund instead has arguably shown him […]

