Haaland dismisses Dortmund exit rumours
Sunday, 28 June 2020 ()
Speaking to German newspaper WAZ (as relayed by Sky Sports), Erling Haaland dismissed the rumours he could leave Borussia Dortmund this summer after only half a season since arriving from RB Salzburg. Prior to the move, the striker was heavily linked with Manchester United, but his choice to join Dortmund instead has arguably shown him […]
