Sportman RT @Football__Tweet: GOAL: Sheffield United 1 - 1 Arsenal. David McGoldrick scores and this one finally counts for Wilder's men. #SHUARS… 2 minutes ago DADA BA♐ RT @SquawkaNews: Third time's the charm. David McGoldrick equalises for Sheffield United after the Blades had two previous goals ruled out… 3 minutes ago FBI Trader Media FA Cup: Sheffield United's David McGoldrick scores late equaliser against Arsenal https://t.co/07scs2fA4Y 3 minutes ago Football365 FT: Sheffield United 1-2 Arsenal. Dani Ceballos grabbed a late winner only minutes after David McGoldrick had equal… https://t.co/VzfxTacKxu 7 minutes ago Amigo News 🇬🇧 BBC NEWS - FA Cup: Sheffield United's David McGoldrick scores late equaliser against Arsenal https://t.co/gROvewGuZ8 7 minutes ago Amigo News 🇬🇧 BBC FOOTBALL - FA Cup: Sheffield United's David McGoldrick scores late equaliser against Arsenal https://t.co/XXOLNTQb5M 7 minutes ago Sokkaa_RSS FA Cup: Sheffield United's David McGoldrick scores late equaliser against Arsenal https://t.co/UQSorS4Oqp https://t.co/zUtNIAgNAD 9 minutes ago Andy Vermaut FA Cup: Sheffield United's David McGoldrick scores late equaliser against Arsenal https://t.co/1jkgeI3d4x https://t.co/0xuThlOaXx 9 minutes ago