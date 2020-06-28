Global  

Jarrell Miller latest: Unbeaten heavyweight’s co-promoter expresses ‘disappointment’ over ‘shocking’ reports regarding ANOTHER failed drug test

Jarrell Miller’s co-promoter, Dmitriy Salita, has expressed his ‘disappointment’ at ‘shocking’ reports that the American heavyweight has failed another drug test. The unbeaten heavyweight was previously due to face Anthony Joshua last June, but failed multiple drugs tests and so his place was taken by Andy Ruiz Jr. On Saturday evening it emerged he tested positive for […]
