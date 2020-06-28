LAC row: 'Cong didn't slam China; questioned govt'
Sunday, 28 June 2020 () Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Sunday lashed out at the Congress, accusing it of "not criticising China" while "posing questions" to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government over the Ladakh standoff between both countries.Addressing a virtual rally organised by the Chandigarh unit of the BJP, the minister also accused Congress president Sonia Gandhi and former party chief Rahul Gandhi of asking questions, allegedly “designed to lower the morale of the armed forces”.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke out on the tiff with China at the LAC in Ladakh. Rajnath Singh said that there are some issues and military level talks are underway to resolve them. He added that..
