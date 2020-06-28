Global  

LAC row: 'Cong didn't slam China; questioned govt'

IndiaTimes Sunday, 28 June 2020 ()
Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Sunday lashed out at the Congress, accusing it of "not criticising China" while "posing questions" to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government over the Ladakh standoff between both countries.Addressing a virtual rally organised by the Chandigarh unit of the BJP, the minister also accused Congress president Sonia Gandhi and former party chief Rahul Gandhi of asking questions, allegedly “designed to lower the morale of the armed forces”.
