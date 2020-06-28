|
Danny Ings passes 20-goal mark as Southampton break club record away wins with victory at Watford
Sunday, 28 June 2020 ()
Danny Ings’ brace secured a 3-1 win for Southampton at Watford on Sunday. The former Liverpool striker’s impressive form continued as he scored his 20th and 21st goals of the season. A Jan Bednarek own goal halved the deficit, before a stunning James Ward-Prowse free-kick put the game to bed in the 82nd minute. Southampton […]
