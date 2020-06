Craig Gordon confirms Celtic exit after rejecting new deal amid Hearts interest Sunday, 28 June 2020 ( 21 minutes ago )

Craig Gordon has confirmed his Celtic exit in a heartfelt Instagram post. The 37-year-old goalkeeper joined the Hoops on a free transfer in 2014 and won six league titles in Scotland. Gordon rejected a new contract offer due to his desire to play regular football again. He has played second fiddle to Fraser Forster this […] 👓 View full article

