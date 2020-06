PGA Tour goes 'bubble': Nobody allowed on site until tested Sunday, 28 June 2020 ( 21 minutes ago )

After a number of positive coronavirus tests, the PGA Tour updated protocols to maintain a tighter "bubble" around players and caddies.

👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related videos from verified sources Life inside the PGA Tour 'bubble'



Claude Harmon III, who works with Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson and other golfers, explains how coaches are adapting to life on the PGA Tour during the Covid-19 pandemic. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:39 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this VCSSports PGA Tour goes 'bubble': Nobody allowed on site until tested https://t.co/iPSocVIX07 10 minutes ago