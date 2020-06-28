Global  

Espanyol 0-1 Real Madrid: Casemiro sends Real two points clear

SoccerNews.com Sunday, 28 June 2020 ()
Following Barcelona’s slip-up against Celta Vigo, fans and pundits alike were well aware of the fact that Real Madrid had a huge opportunity in front of them tonight against Espanyol. When push came to shove it was a bit harder than expected, but in the end, Real did manage to come away with the win […]

The post Espanyol 0-1 Real Madrid: Casemiro sends Real two points clear appeared first on Soccer News.
