Espanyol 0-1 Real Madrid: Casemiro sends Real two points clear

Following Barcelona’s slip-up against Celta Vigo, fans and pundits alike were well aware of the fact that Real Madrid had a huge opportunity in front of them tonight against Espanyol. When push came to shove it was a bit harder than expected, but in the end, Real did manage to come away with the win […]



