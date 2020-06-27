Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
• Sports News •
U.S. Sports
Formula 1
Cricket
Tennis
Golf
Premier League
One News Page
>
Sports News
>
Dustin Johnson wins Travelers Championship
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Dustin Johnson wins Travelers Championship
Monday, 29 June 2020 (
37 minutes ago
)
Dustin Johnson wins Travelers Championship
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
Related news from verified sources
Johnson wins Travelers to extend career-long season streak
Dustin Johnson won the Travelers Championship on Sunday to end a long drought and extend his career-long season victory streak to 13
FOX Sports
51 minutes ago
Travelers Championship: Dustin Johnson surges into contention as Rory McIlroy fades in third round
Johnson sits two shots back from leader Brendan Todd in Connecticut
Independent
17 hours ago
Also reported by •
Belfast Telegraph
Todd & Johnson shoot career-best rounds of 61
Brendon Todd and Dustin Johnson both shoot career-best 61s to move into the top two spots at the Travelers Championship.
BBC News
1 day ago
Tweets about this
In the News
Donald Trump
Shooting of Breonna Taylor
Louisville, Kentucky
Starbucks
FA Cup
Arsenal F.C.
Poland
Facebook
Israel
Lazarus Chakwera
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Tim Scott
Sacha Baron Cohen
Black Lives Matter
Chelsea
WORTH WATCHING
Biden slams Trump over report Russia put bounties on US troops in Afghanistan
Man shot and killed at US protest against Breonna Taylor’s death
Lampard praises Ross Barkley's commitment after sending Chelsea through to FA semifinals
Poland presidential election: Is Warsaw's pro-EU mayor a real threat to incumbent Andrzej Duda?