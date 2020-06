Kyle Busch slammed into the wall, sees his day end prematurely at Pocono Sunday, 28 June 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

On Lap 76, Kyle Busch got caught between two cars and was spun into the wall, bringing major damage to the front of the No. 18 car and ending Busch's day before the end of Stage 2.

