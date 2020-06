Canada's Mackenzie Hughes has flashy finish to tie for 3rd at Travelers Championship Monday, 29 June 2020 ( 21 minutes ago )

Video clips of Canadian Mackenzie Hughes draining a 47-foot birdie putt on No. 17 at the Travelers Championship -- making a sharp right turn before heading into the hole -- were starting to circulate online when he turned around and drained a 43-footer to birdie No. 18, too. 👓 View full article

