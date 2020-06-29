|
News24.com | SA golfer Dylan Frittelli tests positive for coronavirus on PGA Tour
Monday, 29 June 2020 ()
South Africa's Dylan Frittelli will miss next week's Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit after testing positive for COVID-19, the PGA Tour said Sunday.
