Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

News24.com | SA golfer Dylan Frittelli tests positive for coronavirus on PGA Tour

News24 Monday, 29 June 2020 ()
South Africa's Dylan Frittelli will miss next week's Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit after testing positive for COVID-19, the PGA Tour said Sunday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

PGA 'show goes on' despite positive tests [Video]

PGA 'show goes on' despite positive tests

The PGA Tour have confirmed that this week's Travelers Championship will go ahead despite five players withdrawing because either they or their caddies have tested positive for the coronavirus,..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:03Published
Not surprising to see Djokovic test positive for COVID-19, says Murray [Video]

Not surprising to see Djokovic test positive for COVID-19, says Murray

Andy Murray criticises world number one Novak Djokovic for organising the Adria Tour exhibition tournament in the Balkan region after the Serbian and three other players tested positive for COVID-19.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 05:46Published
COVID backlash is worst scenario, says Djokovic's brother [Video]

COVID backlash is worst scenario, says Djokovic's brother

The debacle of the Adria Tour organised by world number one Novak Djokovic was the worst imaginable outcome as several participants tested positive for COVID-19 during and after the event.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 04:31Published

Related news from verified sources

Frittelli 4th tour player to test positive for coronavirus

Frittelli 4th tour player to test positive for coronavirus Dylan Frittelli is the fourth PGA Tour player to test positive for the coronavirus
FOX Sports

The PGA Tour Resumed Last Week. A Golfer Has Now Tested Positive for the Coronavirus.

 Nick Watney is the first golfer, caddie or tour official to test positive. Nearly 1,000 tests have been administered for the virus since the PGA Tour returned...
NYTimes.com

Rory McIlroy reveals he spoke with PGA tour player Nick Watney before he tested positive for coronavirus

 Rory McIlroy said it was only a matter of time when someone on the PGA Tour was going to test positive for coronavirus following Nick Watney’s diagnosis. The...
talkSPORT


Tweets about this