Jurgen Klopp rates Liverpool FC’s chances of signing Jadon Sancho this summer

The Sport Review Monday, 29 June 2020 ()
Jurgen Klopp has played down the chances of Liverpool FC signing Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund this summer. The newly crowned Premier League champions have been regularly linked with a swoop to sign the 20-year-old over the past 12 months or so following Sancho’s impressive performances for Klopp’s former employers. The England international is one […]

The post Jurgen Klopp rates Liverpool FC’s chances of signing Jadon Sancho this summer appeared first on The Sport Review.
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Jurgen Klopp lauds Liverpool players for ‘writing their own history’

Jurgen Klopp lauds Liverpool players for ‘writing their own history’ 01:24

 Jurgen Klopp hails his Liverpool players for “writing their own history” after they won the Premier League title. Klopp also reserves praise for the fans too, saying he doesn't "underestimate" how much it means to them.

