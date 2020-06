Related videos from verified sources Guardiola pleased with City’s performance after lengthy lay-off



Pep Guardiola was pleased by Manchester City’s roaring return to action against Arsenal after the lengthy coronavirus suspension. It had been 101 days since the Manchester derby defeat at Old.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:37 Published 2 weeks ago Premier League match preview: Man City v Arsenal



An in-depth look at Manchester City's premier league clash at the Emirates Stadium against Arsenal. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:16 Published 2 weeks ago Man City star Sergio Aguero takes on role as Spanish teacher



Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has taken on the role of Spanish teacher for BBC Bitesize, with lots of children taking part in remote learning due to the pandemic. The Argentine forward uses the.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:07 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this