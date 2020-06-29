India umpire Nitin Menon inducted in ICC Elite Panel

Global  

Indian Express Monday, 29 June 2020 ()
Indian umpire Nitin Menon inducted in ICC Elite Panel

 The 36-year-old is only the third from India to make it to the prestigious panel after S. Venkatraghavan and S. Ravi.
