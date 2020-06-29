Kieran Tierney shows humble side by turning up with Tesco carrier ‘wash’ bag for Arsenal’s clash with Sheffield United Monday, 29 June 2020 ( 33 minutes ago )

Kieran Tierney showed his humble side on Sunday by turning up to Bramall Lane with a Tesco ‘wash bag.’ While it is common for footballers to carry their essential in Louis Vuitton or Gucci wash bags, the 23-year-old opted for a cheaper alternative. And the Arsenal left-back clearly had no shame in being snapped with […] 👓 View full article

0

