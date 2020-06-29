Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kieran Tierney shows humble side by turning up with Tesco carrier ‘wash’ bag for Arsenal’s clash with Sheffield United

talkSPORT Monday, 29 June 2020 ()
Kieran Tierney showed his humble side on Sunday by turning up to Bramall Lane with a Tesco ‘wash bag.’ While it is common for footballers to carry their essential in Louis Vuitton or Gucci wash bags, the 23-year-old opted for a cheaper alternative. And the Arsenal left-back clearly had no shame in being snapped with […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Arteta reacts to rumours of Guendouzi summer exit [Video]

Arteta reacts to rumours of Guendouzi summer exit

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reacts to rumours that Matteo Guendouzi will be leaving the club this summer. He spoke ahead of Arsenal's clash with Sheffield United on Sunday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:27Published

Tweets about this