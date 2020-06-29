Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler leaves role as Brisbane Roar manager ahead of A-League resumption next month
Monday, 29 June 2020 () Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler has left his role as head coach of A-League club Brisbane Roar. The former England striker, who joined the Australian side in April 2019, does not want to be away from his family amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Fowler returned to the UK following the suspension of the A-League in March […]
Liverpool FC have ended a three-decade drought to become Premier League champions.
And what a period it has been for the Reds: they won the European Champions League and the Club World Cup in the past year.
Now they have crowned it all with a...
Liverpool's first league title in 30 years has prompted an outpouring of emotion from players, staff and fans. In the wake of a squad party which went on until the early hours, manager Jurgen Klopp was..
