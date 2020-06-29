Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler leaves role as Brisbane Roar manager ahead of A-League resumption next month



Related videos from verified sources Liverpool win 1st Premier League title in 30 years after Chelsea beat Man City



This footage was filmed and produced on 25 June 2020. The Liverpool Football Club has clinched the Premier League championship after Manchester City lost out 2-1 to Chelsea, handing the Reds their.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 06:04 Published 3 days ago Klopp reflects on Liverpool's title triumph



Liverpool's first league title in 30 years has prompted an outpouring of emotion from players, staff and fans. In the wake of a squad party which went on until the early hours, manager Jurgen Klopp was.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:56 Published 3 days ago Liverpool fan to cut hair for first time in 17 years after Reds win title



Uke Krasniqi, a Liverpool fan living in Kosovo has not cut his hair in 17 years after pledging to wait until they next win the title. Manchester City’s defeat to Chelsea confirmed the Reds’ long.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:16 Published 3 days ago

Tweets about this