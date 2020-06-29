Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler leaves role as Brisbane Roar manager ahead of A-League resumption next month

talkSPORT Monday, 29 June 2020 ()
Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler has left his role as head coach of A-League club Brisbane Roar. The former England striker, who joined the Australian side in April 2019, does not want to be away from his family amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Fowler returned to the UK following the suspension of the A-League in March […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Newsflare - Published
News video: Liverpool win historic Premier League title and fans go wild

Liverpool win historic Premier League title and fans go wild 02:12

 This footage was filmed and produced on 26 June 2020. Liverpool FC have ended a three-decade drought to become Premier League champions. And what a period it has been for the Reds: they won the European Champions League and the Club World Cup in the past year. Now they have crowned it all with a...

Related videos from verified sources

Liverpool win 1st Premier League title in 30 years after Chelsea beat Man City [Video]

Liverpool win 1st Premier League title in 30 years after Chelsea beat Man City

This footage was filmed and produced on 25 June 2020. The Liverpool Football Club has clinched the Premier League championship after Manchester City lost out 2-1 to Chelsea, handing the Reds their..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 06:04Published
Klopp reflects on Liverpool's title triumph [Video]

Klopp reflects on Liverpool's title triumph

Liverpool's first league title in 30 years has prompted an outpouring of emotion from players, staff and fans. In the wake of a squad party which went on until the early hours, manager Jurgen Klopp was..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:56Published
Liverpool fan to cut hair for first time in 17 years after Reds win title [Video]

Liverpool fan to cut hair for first time in 17 years after Reds win title

Uke Krasniqi, a Liverpool fan living in Kosovo has not cut his hair in 17 years after pledging to wait until they next win the title. Manchester City’s defeat to Chelsea confirmed the Reds’ long..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:16Published

Tweets about this