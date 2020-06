Ajax reveal transfer agreement with €50m Manchester United target Monday, 29 June 2020 ( 32 minutes ago )

Ajax manager Erik ten Hag revealed there is an agreement in place with Donny van de Beek to leave the club this summer.



The post Ajax reveal transfer agreement with €50m Manchester United target appeared first on teamtalk.com. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this