Sean Dyche to Newcastle? Ally McCoist says Burnley boss is ‘good enough’ for Magpies job if he leaves Turf Moor
Monday, 29 June 2020 ()
Ally McCoist believes Sean Dyche would be a great candidate for the Newcastle United job, if and when he leaves Burnley. The manager’s future at Turf Moor has been thrown into doubt in recent weeks with reports of a breakdown in his relationship with club chairman Mike Garlick. It has been claimed Dyche could depart […]
