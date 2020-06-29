Celtic in talks to sign Joe Hart Monday, 29 June 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Celtic have started talks with Joe Hart after 37-year-old Craig Gordon confirmed he would be leaving the club with his contract now expired, according to Daily Record. Hart has been trying to find his feet ever since Pep Guardiola took over at Manchester City in 2016. The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss replaced him […]



