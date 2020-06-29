Karim Benzema’s Brilliant Assist For Casemiro’s Winner For Real Madrid Against Espanyol (Video)
Monday, 29 June 2020 () No words are really necessary to describe this moment of sheer brilliance from Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema. Watch and enjoy. Apologies for posting filth on the timeline.. Karim Benzema 🔥 pic.twitter.com/J18CV1HnHc — Agger (@Aggerlink) June 28, 2020
