Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Karim Benzema’s Brilliant Assist For Casemiro’s Winner For Real Madrid Against Espanyol (Video)

SoccerNews.com Monday, 29 June 2020 ()
No words are really necessary to describe this moment of sheer brilliance from Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema. Watch and enjoy. Apologies for posting filth on the timeline.. Karim Benzema 🔥 pic.twitter.com/J18CV1HnHc — Agger (@Aggerlink) June 28, 2020

The post Karim Benzema’s Brilliant Assist For Casemiro’s Winner For Real Madrid Against Espanyol (Video) appeared first on Soccer News.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Real Madrid begin group training [Video]

Real Madrid begin group training

Winger Eden Hazard says he's happy to not only be back in training following an ankle injury, but also being able to do so with the squad.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:15Published
Atletico Madrid, Real Betis and Espanyol train as La Liga eyes June reboot [Video]

Atletico Madrid, Real Betis and Espanyol train as La Liga eyes June reboot

Atletico Madrid, Real Betis and Espanyol hit the training as La Liga prepares to return to play in June.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 00:56Published

Tweets about this

FOXSportsAsia

FOX Sports Asia .@realmadrid boss Zinedine Zidane rates ⭐ Karim @Benzema's incredible backheel assist better than those from his fo… https://t.co/3RbpuUPrnB 4 hours ago

MattClark_08

Matthew Clark Sumptuous from Karim Benzema who has been brilliant since the restart. Such is the quality in LaLiga that Benzema… https://t.co/kf2MzjlNOF 16 hours ago