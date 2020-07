News24.com | WATCH | Andile Phehlukwayo wants to play 'close to 100 Tests' for the Proteas Monday, 29 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Proteas all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo admits he hasn't made it work on the Test side, he still harbours hopes of playing red-ball cricket. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this