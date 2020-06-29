Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The sports world reacts to Cam Newton signing with the New England Patriots

FOX Sports Monday, 29 June 2020 ()
The sports world reacts to Cam Newton signing with the New England PatriotsFormer NFL MVP Cam Newton found a new team on Sunday. And on Monday, the reaction to Newton landing in New England was across the board.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published
News video: Sports Final: Patriots Sign Cam Newton

Sports Final: Patriots Sign Cam Newton 06:19

 Steve Burton and Dan Roche discuss New England's addition of quarterback Cam Newton, and what that means for the team's QB battle in training camp.

Related videos from verified sources

Patriots Owner Robert Kraft's Prostitution Case Heads To Appellate Court [Video]

Patriots Owner Robert Kraft's Prostitution Case Heads To Appellate Court

In an effort to save their prostitution case against New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, prosecutors will ague to an appeals court this week that his rights weren't violated when police secretly..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:27Published
Pats sign Cam Newton [Video]

Pats sign Cam Newton

The New England Patriots are adding a quarterback to their roster.

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 00:29Published
New England Travel: Strict Rules In Place For Some Visitors [Video]

New England Travel: Strict Rules In Place For Some Visitors

If you are planning a trip to another New England state, be aware each state has different rules and some can be fairly strict. WBZ-TV's Lisa Hughes reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:06Published

Related news from verified sources

New England Patriots Sign Cam Newton to Replace Tom Brady
TIME Also reported by •IndependentDaily StartalkSPORTUSATODAY.comNYTimes.comDaily CallerFOX Sports

Cam Newton Signs One-Year Deal with New England Patriots

 Cam Newton is getting a new lease on football life -- for at least a season, anyway -- 'cause the New England Patriots have signed the veteran quarterback to a...
TMZ.com

Patriots make low-risk, high-reward move to acquire Cam Newton

 Cam Newton spent three months unsigned, but his patience paid off when the 2015 NFL MVP was acquired by the New England Patriots.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Daily Caller

Tweets about this