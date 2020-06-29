|
Shannon Sharpe: Cam Newton will surpass Stidham to become the starting QB of the Patriots
Monday, 29 June 2020 ()
The Cam Newton watch is finally over. The former MVP and number one overall pick has agreed to a 1-year contract with the Patriots that is low risk and high reward for New England. Cam reportedly passed his physical and is cleared to play after recovering from foot and shoulder injuries. The veteran quarterback is also reportedly quote, “hungrier than ever.” Hear why Shannon Sharpe believes that Cam Newton will surpass Jarrett Stidham to become the starting quarterback of the New England Patriots.
