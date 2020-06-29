Mourinho wants Ndombele to stay at Tottenham

Monday, 29 June 2020 () According to a recent report from Mundo Deportivo, Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho wants midfielder Tanguy Ndombele to remain at the club beyond the summer transfer window. When he first arrived in North London, the expectation was that Ndombele would be able to quickly establish himself as a real force to be reckoned with in […]
Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho says he fears for the future of football after his side were on the wrong end of one of the most controversial VAR decisions of the season in a 3-1 loss at Sheffield..
Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho hopes the club can tie up a new contract for Eric Dier.The England international’s current deal expires at the end of next season, but Mourinho says both the club, led by..
Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has denied reports of a rift between him and midfielder Tanguy Ndombele. The France midfielder, who Mourinho met during lockdown to help install his GPS equipment, has not..
Reports from France claimed Ndombele had told the Tottenham boss he no longer wants to work with him during a meeting this week, but Mourinho insists that is not... Daily Star Also reported by •Football.london