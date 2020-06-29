Global  

Mourinho wants Ndombele to stay at Tottenham

Monday, 29 June 2020
According to a recent report from Mundo Deportivo, Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho wants midfielder Tanguy Ndombele to remain at the club beyond the summer transfer window. When he first arrived in North London, the expectation was that Ndombele would be able to quickly establish himself as a real force to be reckoned with in […]

